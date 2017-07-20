€650,000 worth of heroin and cocaine seized at Dublin Airport

Heroin and cocaine thought to be worth €650,000 have been seized at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were found yesterday when a man in his forties was searched after getting off a flight from Malaga.

The UK national, who was found to be carrying 4.5kg heroin and 0.25kg cocaine.

The suspect is being questioned at Ballymun Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

If you have any information about drug smuggling, contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.