€650,000 worth of heroin and cocaine seized at Dublin Airport
Heroin and cocaine thought to be worth €650,000 have been seized at Dublin Airport.
The drugs were found yesterday when a man in his forties was searched after getting off a flight from Malaga.
The UK national, who was found to be carrying 4.5kg heroin and 0.25kg cocaine.
The suspect is being questioned at Ballymun Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.
If you have any information about drug smuggling, contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.
