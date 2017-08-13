62% of Irish drivers most annoyed by motorists who don't use their indicators

62% of Irish drivers are irritated most when other motorists ‘don’t use their indicators’ on the motorway.

Driving to slow in the fast lane was found to annoy 59% of drivers, while tailgating gets on 56% of people’s nerves.

The study, carried out by easytrip, has revealed the full list of annoyances:

Driving too slow in the fast lane (59%)

Tailgating (56%)

Using mobile phone while driving (55%)

Throwing rubbish out the window (43%)

Changing lanes too frequently (42%)

Not merging correctly from the slip road onto the motorway (40%)

Not driving up to the toll plazas correctly (15%)





The study revealed differing opinions between males and females with 61% of females getting annoyed with drivers that ‘throw rubbish out the window’.

Meanwhile male drivers highlighted frustration with ‘middle lane hoggers’.

CEO of easytrip Ireland, Colin Delaney said: “We’ve all heard of the saying that the ‘indicator must have come as an optional extra’ but it’s clearly the number one frustration for many motorists.”

“It’s important that we alert other road users to our next move while driving and that means checking your mirrors and using your indicators when changing lanes. It can be stressful during busy peak times, particularly on the M50, but being respectful of our fellow motorists is of benefit to all,” he said.