60% support access to abortion on request

60% of us support access to abortion on request.

A new Red C poll for Amnesty International also found this increases to 85% when the pregnancy is a result of rape.

A referendum on the issue is due to be held next year.

Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland Colm O'Gorman denies its a controversial or divisive topic.

He said: "There is the side to this debate that recognises that women should be able to make decisions about their own healthcare without the opinions or morals or views of other people being enforced upon them.

"Then there is the side of the debate that believes that women should be criminalised for making these kind of decisions."