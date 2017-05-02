60% of Irish Asthmatics use inhalers incorrectly

60% of Irish Asthmatics are not using their inhalers correctly.

This means they do not have the condition under control.

According to the Asthma Society one person dies every week in Ireland due to the illness and it is encouraging people to speak to their pharmacist or GP about their treatment.

CEO Averil Power has this advice for anyone suffering an attack: "If someone is having an asthma attack the most important thing is to stay calm.

"So if you are around someone who has an asthma attack you get them to stay calm.

"Get their medication for them, most people who have asthma carry a blue inhaler everywhere with the reliever medication that they take.

"If the reliever medication doesn't work, then you call an ambulance."