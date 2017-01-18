60 jobs in Dublin solar-energy company

Sixty jobs have been announced by a Dublin based solar-energy company.

BNRG Renewables Limited and French company Neon have joined forces to develop more than €220m of solar projects in Ireland.

Twenty-three projects in the south and east of the country will be developed as part of the venture.

Once up and running, the companies say 60 people will be hired on a full-time basis.

Another 2,000 positions will be created through indirect and construction-related work.