€5m gas pipeline will bring natural gas to Longford for the first time

The Minister for the Environment Denis Naughton is hopeful that a gas pipeline extension from Athlone to Longford can be developed to serve areas in Connacht too.

Minister Naughten made the comments at an event in Ballymahon this evening.

He has confirmed that a pipeline, worth an estimated €5 million, will be routed underground bringing natural gas to Longford for the very first time, and crucially, supplying the €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest attraction which is currently under construction.

Artists impression of the planned Center Parcs resort in Longford

The facility is due to open in 2019, with up to 1,000 people set to be employed during its construction.

Minister Naughten believes the development of the pipeline could be significant for several other areas in the midlands and north-west too.

"None of this would have been possible without Center Parcs. The key thing about Center Parcs is they have been very focused not just about bring infrastructure into their own site but about benefiting the wider community around," Minister Naughten said.

"Because of the work we have been doing, I can now confirm that the gas pipeline will come from Athlone to Ballymahon rather than from Mullingar to Ballymahon.

"That allows for potential future expansion to Longford, Edgeworthstown and much further afield in the north and northwest of the country."