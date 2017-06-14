€520,000 worth of drugs seized in Co Kildare

Gardaí in the Naas District have seized an estimated €500,000 worth of cannabis plants in Kilcullen in Co Kildare.

A further €20,000 worth of cocaine was also found when a residence was searched in Old Kilcullen yesterday morning.

Gardaí were alerted to an ongoing fire at a residence in Old Kilcullen at approximately 9am on Tuesday morning.

After gaining entry to the residence, Gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house in operation which contained approximately 826 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.