52% of women continue to work during maternity leave

Over half of mothers (52%) continue to work during their maternity leave.

This includes checking their work email (24%), going into the office for work (11%) and taking calls from colleagues (31%).

Before telling their employer about their pregnancy, almost half (46%) of mums felt nervous, anxious or concerned.

The survey from iReach and SMA Nutrition which spoke to 996 working mothers in Ireland also revealed that almost half of women felt nervous, concerned or anxious while telling their employers they were pregnant.

Nuala Collins from SMA says the results are quite disappointing.

“Mums returning to work have a lot of considerations around their baby’s care, from weighing up childcare options to their baby’s future nutritional needs," she said.

"It is of noteworthy that the majority of mums believe they received inadequate information on their baby’s protein needs.”

"While over half of mums learn about their baby's nutritional needs from healthcare professionals, almost the same number of mums use the internet.

