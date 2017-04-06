€500k worth of cannabis herb seized in Kildare

€500,000 worth of cannabis herb has been seized in Co Kildare.

25 kilos of the drug was found yesterday when two vehicles were searched at a shopping centre close to Kildare Town.

Two men in their late 30s were arrested at the scene.

They are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station.

The seizure was carried out as part of an ongoing operation targeting the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs.

The operation was carried out by Gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.