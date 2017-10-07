€500k EuroMillions Plus ticket sold in Co Clare

A Co Clare shop owner is celebrating this morning after getting a phone call to tell him he sold a winning €500,000 EuroMillions plus ticket in last night's draw.

Lance O'Neill, who had just started a family holiday in Spain when he learned one of his customers had a prize in the €190m draw, is the owner of Barrys Mace in Blackwater, Ardnacrusha.

“How ironic is that. I can confirm that I did not buy a EuroMillions ticket here, so I am not the Spanish jackpot winner!” laughed Lance.

“It’s a small village and it would be lovely if it was somebody local who has won. But it could also have been anybody driving through going to East Clare. I look forward to celebrating with staff and locals when I get home next week.”

As well as the EuroMillions plus win there was an Irish Match 5 Plus bonus winner of €27,911 last night, along with 10 winners of €5,000 in the Ireland only raffle.

“The jackpot was capped at €190 million twice this week. While there wasn’t an Irish jackpot winner the excess did filter down to lower tier prizes," said Dermot Griffin, National Lottery CEO.

"Also the boost in sales have benefitted Good Causes with one third of all sales going back to communities all over Ireland.”