€500,000 EuroMillions Plus win in Kerry

One lucky Kerry person is celebrating today after scooping the top prize of €500,000 on last night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Clifford & Sons Gala store in Mounthawk in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

This is the third EuroMillions Plus win in a row - and the tenth win in Ireland in 2017.

Speaking after the announcement, Store Manager, Liz Drew said, "It’s just incredible to think that one of our customers has just won a half million euro!

"There is great excitement in the shop this morning as people come down to check their tickets and to join in the celebrations!

"We are a local community shop with very loyal customers so we are absolutely over the moon with their win."