50,000 calls made to ISPCA since 2014

Over 50 thousand phone calls were made to the ISPCA in the last three years.

The charity which runs the national animal helpline is calling on the government to increase funding for their services, to cover all counties across Ireland.

Launching their 2016 inspectorate report today, the ISPCA says it has just eight authorised inspectors which cover 17 counties.

Andrew Kelly is CEO of the ISPCA and says they need more resources.

"The animal health and welfare act was introduced in March 2014, and since then we have received over 50,000 calls to our animal cruelty helpline, our inspectors have carried out over 11,000 investigations and we've seized over 3,000 animals as well."