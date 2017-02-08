500 jobs 'likely' to go as Hewlett Packard closes global print business at Leixlip

The print business of Hewlett Packard in Leixlip, Co Kildare, is to close, management confirmed this morning.

"We have made the decision to close our global print business at the Leixlip site," a statement from the company read.

"It is likely that close to 500 HP employees will be impacted and leave the business over the next 12 months."

It says the decision is not a reflection on employees here or on the Leixlip site's performance.

The company also says that Ireland will remain a key market for HP, where they will maintain sales operations for Printing and Personal Systems business.

Local Fianna Fáil TD @lawlessj says the job losses at HP Inc Leixlip are a devastating blow to the local community @rtenews pic.twitter.com/rwp8W6NVo1 — Aisling Kenny (@KennyAKE) February 8, 2017

Workers were told the news after being called into meetings with management this morning.

HP Inc workers arrive for meeting amid fears for 500 jobs in Leixlip @TodaySOR 10am pic.twitter.com/5gFA5GNmaB — John Cooke (@johncookeradio) February 8, 2017

The company announced it was cutting thousands of jobs worldwide last year.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney later expressed sympathy with the workers.

“It’s really bad news,” he said.

“We need to make sure that all of the support systems and arms of the State and agencies of the State are there now to support and help.”

Management are due to brief the media further shortly.