50 TV's and cash stolen from Dublin shop

50 TV's and a sum of money have been stolen from a shop in Dublin.

At around 1.50am on Thursday, June 29, a car with ladders on the roof and a black van entered the car park of a shop in Lucan Retail Park.

A number of people then took approximately 50 TV's and a safe containing a small amount of cash.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the Lucan Retail Park area between the hours of 1:30am -3:30am to contact Lucan Garda Station on 666-7300, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

They have asked the public to contact Gardaí if they have any information or are offered a TV for sale.