€50 increase for back to school grant

Schools might be just out for summer but already the Government have hiked up the back to school grant by up to €50.

Parents can avail of the allowance on welfare.ie where they will be means assessed.

For children under 12 there is an increase to €125 and €150 for secondary school students.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says families should check if they are eligible.

"The children are only getting their holidays from school last Friday but I think as you can see all the shops at the moment the uniforms are out, they're up front in all of our supermarkets, in Dunnes, Marks and Spencers - all of them have their back to school wear ready.

"To avail of the grant to get onto the website," she said.

