48% of Irish men do housework everyday

48% of Irish men do housework every day.

The study by Dublin-based agency EuroFound, shows that 89% of Irish women cook and do housework every day.

The figures put Irish men and women way ahead of the European average, where 79% of women cook or do housework daily compared to just 34% men.

Ruth Deasy of the EU Commission says Irish men and women are better at sharing housework compared to most of their European neighbours.

She said: "The gap is smaller than the EU average, the biggest difference between women and men was found in Greece and Italy and the smallest gaps so the most equal sharing was in Sweden and Latvia."