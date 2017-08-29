47 families displaced by Donegal floods

Donegal County Council is continuing to help those affected by the devastating floods last week.

47 families have registered as being displaced including 21 in Burnfoot, 14 in Buncrana and the remainder in Carndonagh, Muff, Clonmany and Malin.

As the cleanup operation continues, the council is assessing families on a case by case basis.

It is likely some families will not be able to return to their homes for some time so longer term temporary accommodation is being offered.

65 households and businesses have availed of skips and 50 dehumidifiers which have been provided by the council.

Meanwhile, the Councils Roads Service is continuing to assess the impact on the fifteen hundred kilometre road network in Inishowen.

300 issues have been identified ranging from extensive structural damage to bridges on strategic regional roads to stretches of rural roads being washed away.

80% of a survey of the damaged roads is complete, and a ballpark cost for the repairs is expected by the end of the week.