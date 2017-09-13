442 patients waiting for hospital beds
13/09/2017 - 12:43:17Back to Ireland Home
There are currently 442 people waiting for a hospital bed across the country.
300 pateints are currently waiting, while 142 are in over-flown wards waiting for a bed.
These four hospitals have the highest number of patients waiting:
- University Hospital Limerick has currently 36 patients waiting for a trolley;
- Cork University Hospital - 31;
- University Hospital Waterford - 26;
- University Hospital Galway - 23.
Join the conversation - comment here