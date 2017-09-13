442 patients waiting for hospital beds

Back to Ireland Home

There are currently 442 people waiting for a hospital bed across the country.

300 pateints are currently waiting, while 142 are in over-flown wards waiting for a bed.

These four hospitals have the highest number of patients waiting:

  • University Hospital Limerick has currently 36 patients waiting for a trolley;
  • Cork University Hospital - 31;
  • University Hospital Waterford - 26;
  • University Hospital Galway - 23.
By Ciara Phelan

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland