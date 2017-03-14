44-year-old shot in the neck in Carrickfergus is in critical condition

Police in the north are investigating a shooting in County Antrim.

A 44-year-old man is in a critical condition after been shoot in broad daylight in Carrickfergus yesterday.

The victim was shot in the neck while inside a vehicle on Pinewood Avenue at around 2.15pm.

The gunman is believed to have fled the scene on foot and the PSNI say one line of inquiry is that paramilitary criminals may have been involved.