42-year-old man released after being questioned in connection with death of Nicola Collins

Update 11.15am: The man detained in connection with the death of Nicola Collins has been released by Gardaí.

The 42-year-old man was being held at Mayfield Garda Station.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.

Update 10:35pm: A 42-year-old man remains in Garda custody this morning after 38-year-old Nicola Collins was found dead in a flat in Farranree yesterday.

The man is being held at Mayfield Garda Station in connection with the death.

Earlier: Gardaí have launched a murder inquiry after an autopsy on the body of a woman discovered in a flat on the northside of Cork city yesterday ruled that she had been violently attacked, writes Noel Baker.

The body of the 38-year-old victim, named locally as mother-of-three Nicola Collins, was found in the flat on Popham’s Rd in Farranree when the emergency services were alerted shortly after 3am yesterday.

Originally from Tralee, Co Kerry, Ms Colins had been living in Togher in Cork city.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the property where the victim’s body was found and he was being detained last night at Mayfield Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act. He can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Ms Collins’ body was removed from the flat yesterday morning and taken to Cork University Hospital for autopsy .

Assistant State pathologist Margaret Bolster, who had earlier attended the crime scene, also conducted the autopsy.

The occupant of the flat is understood to have been renting it for more than a year and is believed to be from north Cork.

Yesterday afternoon, friends of the 38-year-old had taken to her Facebook page to express their grief at her death.

One friend wrote: “Heartbroken to hear your gone Nicola Collins, RIP my beautiful friend, until we meet again.”

Another wrote: “Maybe now you will have peace.”

Ms Collins was a former student of the College of Commerce in the city, and her Facebook page described her status as separated.

Locals in the Popham’s Rd area said they did not know Ms Collins but said that she had been seen in the area in recent months.

“We are shocked, totally shocked,” said Ann Buckley, a resident of the area for 59 years.

“Nothing like this ever happened here.

“She is someone’s child. Imagine her parents this morning.”

Maud Murphy, who also lives nearby, said: “My heart goes out to her.”

Neighbour and local Sinn Féin city councillor Kenneth Collins, said the community has been left devastated.

“I live just three doors away and heard the sirens this morning. It’s just awful to think this has happened,” he said.

“This is a mature area of the city and there has never been anything like this. All the residents are in shock and our thoughts and prayers go to the victim and her family.”

Echoing the views of other locals, he said: “She is someone’s child, someone’s daughter. It’s going to be very hard for people to accept it.”

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, The Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner.