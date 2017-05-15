42% of those with epilepsy don’'t receive enough workplace support'

Around half of those with epilepsy don't think they receive enough support in the workplace.

Figures released to mark National Epilepsy week show that 42% of people with the condition don't feel comfortable telling their employer or colleagues about it.

Around 40,000 people here have epilepsy.

Conor Culkin, Communications Officer of the support group Epilepsy Ireland, says employers can help by ensuring people are seizure aware.

“To know what to do if somebody has a seizure, that’s extremely important,” said Culkin.

“Often in a work environment, it can be particularly pressurising. Stress is one of the main triggers for a seizure.

“If a business or a company can make sure that all of their workers are au-fait with seizure awareness, that’s a major positive.”