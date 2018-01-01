40,000 people attend Dublin’s new year celebrations

Over 40,000 people attended New Year’s Festival Dublin over the past two days.

The festival took place over two days with four spectacular events from December 31, 2017 until January 1, 2018.

The New Year celebration opened with three sold-out countdown events on New Year’s Eve followed by the 3New Year’s Day Celebration and concert.

Over a million people from around the world watched as Dublin’s spectacular countdown celebrations were broadcast on an international stage ensuring the beauty of the city was showcased in all its glory.

For the first time ever, New Year’s Festival Dublin created two spectacular Midnight Moment events to countdown to the new year, Liffey Lights Midnight Moment and Liffey Lights Midnight Moment – Matinee.

Revellers watched the dazzling lighting displays in amazement as acrobats took to the sky and the River Liffey to perform aerial and aquatic stunts.

These free spectacles were performed against the backdrop of the iconic Custom House.

New Year’s Festival Dublin also saw revellers ring in 2018 at the 3Countdown Concert with Kodaline, Hudson Taylor and Keywest.

"It was a fantastic turnout this year, with over 40,000 people joining us across the 2 day celebrations," said Keelin Fagan, Head of Dublin for Fáilte Ireland.

"For the first time ever, visitors were treated to a unique visual spectacle at midnight ringing in the New Year which was braodcast across the world showcasing Dublin as a key city of choice for New Year."

Today, New Year’s Festival Dublin welcomed thousands of families and visitors who kick started 2018 with a fun-filled day of entertainment on Custom House Quay.

The Garda Band, Hit Machine Drummers, Moxie and The Line Up wowed crowds from the stage as aerial and aquatic acrobats also took to the streets, the sky and the River Liffey.

- Digital Desk