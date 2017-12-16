400 GAA stars take part in sleep out for homeless

More than 400 GAA stars, past and present, are taking part in a massive sleep out tonight.

It is part of a fundraising campaign for the homeless which is taking place here and in the US.

Cork football legend Valerie Mulcahy, who’s one of the organisers, says the event is a chance to forget old rivalries.

"Some squads even have nearly the entire squad going and that’s massive considering that it’s so close to Christmas and there are Christmas parties and different events and family events going on," said Ms Mulcahy.

"So I am hugely taken aback by the amount of uptake."

Gaelic Voices for Change has organised events in Dublin, Galway, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Portlaoise, Naas, Sligo, Wexford and Carlow - as well as Boston, New York and Quebec.

It comes after news that 24 families will be placed in emergency accommodation before Christmas.

The Peter McVerry Trust has announced new accommodation in two new family hubs.

The new capacity is part of the largest single round of additional accommodation they have ever provided.
