40 Irish women will die due to misinformation campaign say experts

Cancer experts are warning 40 Irish women will die because of what's being called a misinformation campaign around the cervical cancer vaccine.

The Times Online reports 15,000 vaccinations against human papillomavirus (HPV) were refused in 2016 - as a result of “unsubstantiated” claims about the dangers of vaccines used in Ireland.

According to the media outlet the number of doses of Gardasil fell by at least 5,000 from 2015, a drop that has been linked to a lobby group.

The HSE is understood to be re-offering the treatment to those who refused it last year.