4 teens hurt in crash

Four teenagers have been hurt in a crash in Co Louth.

The crash happened at Timure Village, close to Drogheda, at about 10.20pm last night. Only one vehicle was involved.

The four teenagers - three males and one female - are all in their late teens.

They were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where their injuries were described as non life-threatening.

Two have since been released.

Of the four, the female's injuries are described as the most serious.

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating.