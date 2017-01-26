4% rent-hike cap to extend to these 23 towns from midnight tonight

The new system of rent caps will be extended to 23 towns, and to the entirety of Galway City, from midnight tonight.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney has signed orders this afternoon after recommendations from the rental sector watchdog.

The towns include nine in Co Meath, seven in County Kildare, three in Wicklow and four in Cork.

It also includes all of Galway City, which will join Dublin and Cork city as a so-called 'rent pressure zone'.

It means rent can only be raised by a maximum of 4% a year in those areas, at the time of its next review.

The full list of 23 towns is:

In Co Kildare :

Naas, Sallins, Celbridge, Leixlip, Rathangan, Kildare, Newbridge

In Co Meath:

Slane, Julianstown, Duleek, Laytown, Bettystown, Ashbourne , Ratoath, Dunboyne, Dunshaughlin

In Co Wicklow:

Bray, Enniskerry, Wicklow

In Galway City

Central , East and West Galway

In Co Cork

Douglas, Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Passage West