€3m worth of heroin and cocaine seized in Kildare in raid targeting Kinahan gang

Update 3.15pm: The Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald has commended the Gardaí after officers seized €3m worth of drugs in Kildare.

The cocaine and heroin were discovered in Sallins yesterday in an operation targeting organised crime, and specifically the activities of the Kinahan gang.

Gardaí at the scene in Sallins. Picture: Collins

Minister Fitzgerald said the ongoing operation underlined the fact that An Garda Síochána are being relentless and resourceful in tackling the menace of organised crime gangs.

Officers found large quantities of heroin and cocaine in a planned search of a house in the Sallins area yesterday evening.

An assault rifle and ammunition were also found in the operation - at this stage no arrests have been made.

The Justice Minister said gardaí were determined to hit those gangs where it hurts, to deprive them of their profits and to bring them to justice.

She says the Government will continue to fully support An Garda Síochána in these efforts.

Earlier:

The operation was carried out by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

The drugs will know undergo analysis.

