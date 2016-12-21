39 Chernobyl children to spend Christmas in Ireland

A group of 39 children with special needs will fly into Dublin from Chernobyl this afternoon before heading to homes all around the country for the best Christmas holiday of their lives.

The very special visit follows an historic move by the UN this month, to designate an 'International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day' for the future.

Adi Roche from Chernobyl Children International (pictured) says it's heart-warming that thirty years on - the survivors of the world's worst nuclear disaster are not being forgotten: "I tried it one more time, last April at the General Assembly, not sure whether it would fall on deaf ears or not,

"But the good news is, two weeks ago, United Nations have decided to allocate a UN international Chernobyl disaster day.

"This is something that is of such significance on a global scale, it reminds the victims of Chernobyl that they are not forgotten."