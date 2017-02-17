38-year-old fined €2,500 over contraband cigarettes haul

A 38-year-old Latvian man has been fined €2,500 in relation to a haul of contraband cigarettes.

On Monday, revenue officers, acting on intelligence, stopped and searched a man who had arrived into Dublin Airport from Kiev via Paris.

The man was arrested after more than 10,000 contraband cigarettes were found in a cardboard box in his checked-in suitcase.

The cigarettes, branded 'L&M' and 'Parliament', have a retail value of approximately €5,700 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of €4,500.