35 new jobs announced in tech company in Wexford

35 new jobs are on the way for County Wexford.

Tech company Datapac is creating the positions in Enniscorthy as part of a €2.1m euro investment.

The investment is funding significant expansion and enhancement of ICT managed services at Datapac’s Network Operations Centre.

Recruitment is underway for technical and business development roles.

Karen O’Connor, general manager service delivery, Datapac, said; “We’re deeply aware of the challenges that Irish businesses face. We’ve designed and upgraded our service delivery offerings to meet these demands and remain one step ahead of their evolving needs.”

An Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald, T.D., said she welcomed the announcement from Datapac.

“I’m particularly delighted that Datapac is helping to drive regional jobs growth in the South East with the creation of these 35 new positions,” she said.

“It is a fantastic endorsement of the talent and technical expertise of people living in the region that these types of highly-skilled roles can be filled here,” she added.