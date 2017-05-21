33-year-old charged in connection with cash and cannabis seizure in Dublin

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the seizure of cash and cannabis in Rathmines in Dublin.

Cannabis herb and resin with an estimated street value of €30,000 was discovered along with €6,000, during an operation carried out by the Dublin Eastern Divisional Drugs Unit in the early hours of this morning.

The operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in south Dublin.

The man detained is due to appear in court tomorrow morning.