€320m required to meet elderly care funding gap: unpublished HSE report

Millions of euro is required by the HSE to provide healthcare for the elderly, according to an unpublished HSE document.

The document, cited by Newstalk, shows around €320m is needed to bridge a funding gap - in areas including the Fair Deal scheme, home help and home care packages

Cork TD and Minister for older people Jim Daly says the HSE is always facing challenges.

"Every year demand for services is rising ... so there is nothing new in the fact that the HSE requires more money and funding. But it is how we manage that and the choices the political class have to make before now and the budget.

"There are a lots competing calls for monies across a range of sectors.