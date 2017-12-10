€30k worth of MDMA seized in Dublin
10/12/2017 - 21:55:42Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí in Dublin have seized an amount of MDMA with an an estimated street value of €30,000.
A man has been arrested during the operation
targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in south-east Dublin.
The seizure in Dun Laoghaire took place shortly before midnight yesterday.
Gardaí stopped and searched a car at Kill Ave and arrested a man in his 20s at the scene
He was taken to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The man has since been released, a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the drugs have been forwarded for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
Join the conversation - comment here