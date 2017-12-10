€30k worth of MDMA seized in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized an amount of MDMA with an an estimated street value of €30,000.

A man has been arrested during the operation

targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in south-east Dublin.

The seizure in Dun Laoghaire took place shortly before midnight yesterday.

Gardaí stopped and searched a car at Kill Ave and arrested a man in his 20s at the scene

He was taken to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been released, a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the drugs have been forwarded for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.