30,000 anxiety tablets seized by Revenue in Dublin

Alprazolam tablets worth €60,000 have been seized at Dublin Port.

The pills, which are used to treat anxiety, were found when officers stopped and searched a consignment labelled 'computer chips' which had arrived from Hungary.

The 30,000 tablets, branded ‘Ksalol’, have an estimated retail value of €60,000.

Officers says an investigation into the discovery is ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of prescribed medications in the shadow economy.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of prescribed medications, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295," Revenue said.