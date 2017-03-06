300 jobs announced at JP McManus-owned Adare Manor hotel and golf resort

Three hundred service industry jobs have been announced at the five-star Adare Manor hotel and golf resort, writes David Raleigh.

Recruitment is already underway to fill the roles for when the resort is expected to re-open in September, following a major upgrade.

Management said the plush hotel and golf course was expected to contribute in excess of €15m per annum to the Limerick economy.

Horse racing tycoon JP McManus purchased the resort for an estimated €30m in 2014. The Limerick billionaire has aspirations to bring the prestigious Ryde Cup golf tournament to the Adare Manor championship golf course, according to reliable sources.

The JP McManus Invitational Pro Am, which will host the world's top golfers and Hollywood A-List movie stars and celebrities, returns next year following a break. The event has previously raised over €100m for charities across the mid west region.

Today's jobs announcement will see 350 people in total employed full time at the resort from senior leadership roles, to bar staff, to laundry workers.

Additionally, and for the past twelve months, 670 construction employees have been working daily on the massive restoration of the Manor and golf course.

Colm Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, Adare Manor, said the resort was "on schedule and we plan to open in Q4 2017".

"Adare Manor is ideally situated in the heart of Adare Village, one of the most picturesque places to visit in all of Ireland, and just 25 minutes from Shannon International Airport. We estimate that the newly refurbished property, which will employ in excess of 350 personnel directly will welcome c. 60,000 visitors annually," Mr Hannon said.

Mr Hannon explained it was a great economic story, and that "a considerable amount of Irish people working overseas wishing to return to Ireland have expressed interest in positions at the resort".

Speaking at the announcement Minister for Jobs, Enterprise, and Innovation, Mary Mitchell-O’Connor, said the revamped Adare Manor would be "a huge boost" for the economy and tourism.

The existing Manor House will enjoy a new state-of-the-art spa, pool, relaxation area, boardroom, cinema and an expanded bedroom wing.

The surrounding 800 acres of parkland, walled gardens and walking trails, is being enhanced with an extensive tree planting programme, consisting of over 2,000 signature trees as well as another 17,000 whips and smaller species in addition to the topiary, hedging and shrubs.