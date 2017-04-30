300 cyclists participate in 160km cycle

The Willow Wheelers are undertaking their 28th annual 160km cycle today.

The Club, whose former members include professional cyclist, Nicolas Roche, and Newstalk broadcaster, Henry McKean, arranged the event to raise funds for water, health and education projects in Africa, South America and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1989 by Christy McDaid, the Willow Wheelers comprises primarily of current and past students from Willow Park School and Blackrock College.

Since its foundation, the number of participants in the annual cycle has grown from just 20 to over 300 – which has resulted in a significant amount of money (over €2m) being raised for the third world projects they support.

Participants will left Blackrock in South County Dublin at 8.45am and are travelling via Trim and Ballivor on route to Kinnegad, where they will take a short rest-stop before returning to Blackrock.

Unlike other similar fundraising events, the money generated from the cycle does not go to a charitable organisation. Instead, the club engages directly with Irish missionaries working in deprived areas of the world who are in need of funding for local projects.

Each year, members of the club visit areas where they are providing funding to ensure the money is being put to good use.

Speaking in advance of the cycle, Christy McDaid, founder of the Willow Wheelers Cycling Club commented: “These trips are at our own expense as it has been our policy from the start that 100% of funds raised go directly to the projects we support.

"Having the opportunity to see how the money we raise is helping provide water, health and education to some of the most deprived areas of the world, is particularly important for communicating to people that the money they donate really does make a difference.”

“We are making a special effort this year for the Pokot region of Kenya, where that have had no rain for 8 months. The area has been decimated by drought and famine affecting humans and animals alike.”