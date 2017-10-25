30-year-old man arrested in firearm seizure in Dublin

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and firearms have been seized in Dublin.

At approximately 10.35pm yesterday, Gardaí approached a man acting suspiciously.

The K District Drugs Unit were on mobile armed patrol as part of Operation Hybrid when they approached the male who then fled into a number of gardens,

In the following pursuit, he was observed discarding a ruck sack that contained two handguns and a quantity of ammunition.

He was arrested and conveyed to Finglas Garda Station where he is currently being detained under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended.

During a search of the suspect, Gardaí found a set of keys and following a search of the area Gardaí discovered a stolen car parked on Casement Drive associated with the keys.