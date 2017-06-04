30% of motorists likely to go electric when buying their next car

30% of motorists are likely to go electric when buying their next car.

A new study by the AA shows that a lack of charging facilities and doubts over effective mileage are the main concerns among those unlikely to switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle.

There has been significant improvements in electric vehicles in terms of reduced charging times, improved range, and affordability to the average motorist.

“In a relatively short period of time there has been significant improvements in the electric and hybrid vehicles that are being produced, namely in terms of reduced charging times, improved range, and making them more affordable to the average motorist,” John Farrell, Commercial Director at AA Ireland stated.

“In terms of the future of motoring, electric vehicles will move away from being somewhat of a niche vehicle and will become an increasingly common sight on our roads. Our AA Rescue technicians are already attending to electric car breakdowns and, with these vehicles likely to become more and more popular in the coming years, we’re continuing to invest in the technology needed to attend to electric car breakdowns.”