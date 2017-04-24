3 in 4 young people more accepting of immigrants compared to parents

Three in four young people are more accepting of immigrants than their parents.

A new survey by Youth Work Ireland shows we're getting better at tolerating differences.

The group, which works with over a hundred thousand young people each week, conducted the study to mark the launch of a new equality Campaign.

Spokesman, Michael McLaughlin, says there were some interesting findings.

"It certainly shows across a whole range of areas including immigrant populations - that young people would be seen as considerably more tolerant of immigration in Ireland and of ethnic diversity in general.

"It's probably something that we've always expected but it's useful to see it in these figures confirmed for us," he said.