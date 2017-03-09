€2m worth of anabolic steroids seized in Donegal

€2m worth of anabolic steroids has been seized in Donegal.

In a joint operation by Gardaí, Revenue and the Health Products Regulatory Authority a total 60,000 vials were found following a number of searches in the county this morning.

Other medicines, including human growth hormone and products for erectile dysfunction, were also found.

One person has been arrested and a cross border investigation is continuing.
