29-year-old mother who died in suspicious circumstances in Kilkenny named locally

Update 11pm: The woman who died in suspicious circumstances in Kilkenny today has been named locally as Rita Apine.

The woman, who was 29, lived in the small village of Freshford in Co Kilkenny with her partner and her young child.

Locals described the woman as 'a devoted mother' and 'a lovely woman.'

Local councillor Michael McCarthy said that the community was in shock and disbelief.

Update: 9pm: Further details have emerged regarding the death of a woman in Kilkenny today.

The woman was 29 years old and from Latvia.

She had been living in Ireland for a number of years and at least one child.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident around midday today and the woman was found at the end of the stairs with serious injuries.

It is not clear if her injuries are from a fall or from an assault.

It is reported the woman knew the man arrested in connection with the death that is currently being considered as "suspicious."

Earlier: A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Kilkenny.

Investigating Gardai arrested the man this evening after a woman was discovered in a house with serious injuries.

The woman, who was found in a house on Bridge Street, Freshford, was taken to St Luke's General Hospital, where she later died.

The scene at the house has been sealed off and is undergoing a forensic technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem examination will be carried out on the body of woman.