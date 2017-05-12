28-year-old to appear in court after seizure of 15 firearms and 1,300 rounds of ammunition

A 28-year-old man is expected to appear in a Dublin court this morning in connection with the seizure of firearms and ammunition in January.

A total of 15 firearms along with 1,300 rounds of assorted ammunition and a substantial amount of cash were recovered during a search operation at Greenogue Industrial Estate, Baldonnel on the 24th of the month.

The man, who was arrested in Co Wexford last Sunday, is due before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court later this morning.

He is the fourth person to be charged in the case, three men are currently before the courts charged in connection with the investigation.