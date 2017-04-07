27-hour talks aimed at ending bus strike adjourn without agreement

Talks between unions and management at Bus Éireann have adjourned without agreement.

Negotiations had been ongoing for 27 hours straight.

Talks will reconvene tomorrow morning, with the Workplace Relations Commission taking stock of the situation overnight.

Dermot O'Leary from the National Bus and Rail Union said: "Well, look, the WRC has decided, after 27 hours of talks through the night, to adjourn proceedings until tomorrow morning, Saturday, at 11am, and they themselves, the Workplace Relations Commission are taking stock of the situation overnight."