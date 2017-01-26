2,639 girls 'may be at risk of female genital mutilation' in Ireland

An estimated 2,639 girls in Ireland may be currently at risk of undergoing female genital mutilation.

As many as 3,700 women have already undergone the procedure before moving to Ireland. A report from Action Aid Ireland reveals that thousands more girls may currently be at risk of undergoing the practice here.

Action Aid co-ordinator Dr Caroline Munyi said urgent action was needed to raise awareness to stop FGM from happening to girls.

She said: "They think it's a normal thing to do, and may not be aware of the adverse health consequences of FGM.

"(It needs to be addressed) as a human rights issue."

The World Health Organisation says FGM "can cause severe bleeding and problems urinating, and later cysts, infections, as well as complications in childbirth and increased risk of newborn deaths."

The WHO further describes it as "a violation of the human rights of girls and women".

More than 200 million girls and women alive today have been cut in 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where FGM is concentrated. FGM is mostly carried out on young girls between infancy and age 15.