26-year-old woman has died after she was hit by car in Kerry
A 26-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in Kerry.
The woman was struck on the N22 at Glenflesk village shortly after 7 o'clock yesterday evening.
The Coroner was notified and the body of the woman has been removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem examination.
The road was closed to facilitate a forensic examination but has since reopened to traffic.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
