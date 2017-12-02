26-year-old woman has died after she was hit by car in Kerry

A 26-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in Kerry.

The woman was struck on the N22 at Glenflesk village shortly after 7 o'clock yesterday evening.

The Coroner was notified and the body of the woman has been removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem examination.

The road was closed to facilitate a forensic examination but has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.