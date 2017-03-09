26-year-old missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin.

Shahbaz Ahmed Qureshi from Clanbrassil Street has not been seen since the early hours of last Sunday.

The 26-year-old is described as being 6 foot tall with black hair, brown eyes and has a black goatee, when last seen he was wearing dark coloured clothing.

Anyone who has seen Shahbaz is asked to contact Gardaí.
KEYWORDS: dublin, missing

 

