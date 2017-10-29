26-year-old man killed in car crash in Louth

A 26-year-old man has been killed in a crash in County Louth this morning.

The man died after he crashed his car into a wall at around 12.20am.

The crash happened on the Dundalk to Castleblaney road around three miles outside Dundalk at Rathmore

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Gardai.