€25k drug seizure results in court appearance for 26-year-old man

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a €25,000 drug seizure in Westmeath.

The cannabis herb was discovered following a planned search of a premises at Ardleigh Vale, Mullingar at 6pm yesterday evening.

A 26-year-old man arrested at the scene has been charged.

He was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mullingar Garda Station.

The man will appear before Mullingar District Court this morning.