250,000 expected to take part in Maths Week

Over 250,000 are expected to take part in activities being held over the course of Maths Week Ireland this week.

Since starting in 2006, the festival has grown to become the biggest of its kind in the world.

In the past twelve years, over 1,000,000 people have taken part in Maths Week activities, from young children to adults.

The event, which kicks off today, is helping to promote a more positive attitude towards the subject.

Co-founder of Maths Week Ireland, Sheila Donegan, said the week is about "maths for all".

"We believe that it is very important to start very young and to have a positive attitude towards maths. if you think positively about something it is much to work at it and do well at it," she said.

"We're hoping that by starting with young children and working with every age group from very young to very old that the country as a whole will have a more positive attitude towards maths."