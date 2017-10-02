250 new jobs coming to Dublin software company

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a major jobs boost for Dublin with 250 new jobs on the way for Veritas Technologies.

The company is launching a new research and development entire in the city following a multi-million euro investment.

In the next year, 130 of the new positions will be filled while the remainder will be completed by 2019.

The software company, which specialises in multi-cloud data management, will be working closely with IDA Ireland to fill the positions.

Job opportunities will range from new graduates to senior-level executives, as well as multi-cloud engineering and support roles.